Maneesh Sinha takes charge as new Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maneesh Kumar Sinha on Monday took charge as the new Commissioner of Police. He was formally handed over charge by the outgoing Commissioner of Police RK Meena, who has been transferred.

Sinha said that Visakhapatnam was a peaceful city and he will strive to improve policing in the city.

​He said that he will focus on improving manpower and infrastructure facilities.

Stating that he will continue various priorities of his predecessor, Sinha said he will work in coordination with all sections of people to ensure law and justice to everyone.

Sinha said he will not spare those violating law and stringent action will be taken against them.