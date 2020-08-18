SPML-NCC bags Rayalaseema Lift irrigation Scheme contract

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The joint venture of SPML and NCC bagged the coveted Rayalaseema Lift irrigation Scheme contract. Three firms — Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL), a joint venture of SPML-NCC, and Max Infra (I) Ltd — filed their bids and the officials held the technical evaluation of the same on August 13.

On Monday, the bids were opened and scrutinised.

​With the joint venture of SPML - NCC quoting the lowest price, the bid was finalised after reverse tendering, said Sk Kabeer Basha, deputy engineer of Srisailam Reservoir Bank Canal Circle -1.

The initial benchmark (IBM) value of the project, to be executed under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode, as per the tender document is Rs 3,278.18 crore.

The officials plan to complete the project, aimed at drawing three TMC ft from Srisailam foreshore as a supplementing mechanism, is 30 months.

However, officials refused to reveal the details of the exact amount of the lowest bid that was finalised.