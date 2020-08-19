891 TMC released into the sea since June 1 from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage

Strimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: From June 1 to August 18 this year, around 891 TMC of surplus water was released into the sea through Dowleswaram Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and another 58 TMC of water was released into canals, barrage Superintendent Engineer K Surya Prakash Rao said.

The released water is counted every year from June 1 to May 31 so as to know the surplus water released into the sea.

“From August 13 onwards, catchment areas in both Godavari districts received heavy rains and heavy to very heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the river.

Steadily, the river started swelling and today it has touched 23 lakh cusecs. At present, it has a discharge rate of 22.58 lakh cusecs,” he said.

The Dowleswaram barrage was an irrigation structure originally built in 1850 on the lower stretch of the Godavari river before it empties into the Bay of Bengal. It was rebuilt in 1970 and officially renamed the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram.

The barrage is 5.08 km long and proceeds from Dowleswaram to Vijjeswaram in West Godavari district. The barrage has 175 crest gates.

Ex-MLA’s barge gets stuck in river YSRC constitution in charge T Trimurthulu got stuck on a barge in Godavari at Kotipalli when he went to inspect the villages of Ramachandrapuram Division.

