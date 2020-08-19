STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9,652 new COVID-19 cases against 9,211 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 56,090 more samples were tested in the same time period, according to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre. 

Andhra Pradesh is now the third state to have reported over three lakh cases, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Covid-19 tally reached 3,06,261 with 9,652 new cases emerging in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, another 9,211 patients were discharged from hospitals. With Andhra Pradesh registering high number of recoveries over the past few days, active cases stood at a little over 85,000.

Andhra Pradesh is now the third state to have reported over three lakh cases, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. As many as 56,090 more samples were tested in the same time period, according to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre. 

District-wise, East Godavari accounted for the highest number of new cases of 1,396, which pushed the district tally to 42,600, the highest in the state. Due to the surge in infections, it also has the most active cases (15,254), followed by 9,366 in Chittoor. Kurnool district has registered most recoveries with a total of 27,604 patients getting discharged from hospitals, followed by 27,056 recoveries in East Godavari and 25,218 in Anantapur.

Chittoor had the second highest number of new cases (990). Visakhapatnam with 928 new cases and Guntur with 895 followed. Overall infections in West Godavari crossed the 25,000-mark with 805 more people testing positive. 

Meanwhile, another 88 patients succumbed to the disease. The toll stood at 2,820 with 14 more deaths in Chittoor, 11 in Prakasam, nine each in Kurnool,  Guntur and Anantapur, seven in Nellore, six in West Godavari, five each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, four in East Godavari, three in Krishna and one in Kadapa.

Hospital allocated for Covid-hit journalists

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu issued orders allocating SV Hospital in Kamalanagar here for treatment of Covid-19 hit print and electronic media journalists. To monitor the treatment of Covid-19 hit journalists and disseminate coronavirus-related information, divisional public relations officer P Ramesh Babu has been appointed the nodal officer on behalf of the office of Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations. For any assistance, the journalists can contact the nodal officer on 9121215321.

435 more brought home from Kuwait

Three more flights under the Kuwait Amnesty programme landed at Vijayawada airport on Tuesday, as part of the ongoing Vande Bharat mission. While 120 passengers were brought back by the first flight, 165 passengers and two infants, and 150 passengers and two infants arrived in the second and third flights, respectively. So far, 50 flights from Kuwait have repatriated nearly 7,000 passengers. They were operated by Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Airways, Air India and SpiceJet

