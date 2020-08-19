STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Home Minister sees Chandrababu Naidu’s bid to 'divert' attention from Amaravati probe

She added Naidu will not succeed in his intentions to stop the Amaravati land scam probe.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has raked up the issue of alleged tapping of phones of politicians and others to divert attention from the probe into the Amaravati land scam, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Tuesday said the Opposition leader failed to produce evidence to substantiate his allegations of phone tapping even after 24 hours.

In a statement, the Home Minister said all Opposition parties including the YSRC, during the previous TDP regime, had raised the issue of scam in the purchase of lands in Amaravati by Chandrababu Naidu and his benamis. 

“After coming to power, the government has initiated a probe into the Amaravati land scam. The probe has been completed and a report is being prepared. We see a conspiracy by Naidu to divert the attention from the Amaravati land scam and protect his benamis by raking up the phone tapping issue,’’ she alleged.

​She added Naidu will not succeed in his intentions to stop the Amaravati land scam probe. By raising the issue, Naidu was trying to demoralise the police force, she alleged. 

