Andhra Police unearth eight trunk boxes of gold, silver, cash; investigation underway

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : In a major catch, police unearthed a huge quantity of gold, silver and cash stuffed in eight trunk boxes from a house in SC Colony at Bukkarayasamudram in the district on Tuesday night.



An air pistol was also seized from the house.



According to sources, Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths got specific information about huge quantity of gold hidden in the house of one Balappa in the SC Colony as he laid his hands on a treasure trove.

A police team, led by DSP G Veera Raghava Reddy, raided the house and found eight trunk boxes filled with cash, gold and silver jewellery.



“We are bringing counting machines to count the cash and also roping in appraisers to ascertain the value of gold and silver,” the DSP said. An inquest is being conducted in the presence of revenue officials.

During preliminary investigation, the police came to know that Balappa’s son-in-law Nagalinga brought the cash and jewellery and stocked them in the house.



“Nagalinga is working as a driver at a treasury department official Manoj. We have also started questioning him. We can ascertain the exact amount of cash, gold and silver only after evaluation of each and every article in the eight trunk boxes,’’ the DSP said, adding that they will inform the matter to the ACB and Income Tax officials for further probe into the seizure.