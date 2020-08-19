Apex Council meet on August 25 to solve water sharing issues between AP, Telangana

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second meeting of the Apex Council, constituted to resolve the water sharing issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will be held on August 25.

The same has been intimated to both the States, along with the agenda points for the meeting to be chaired by the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Tuesday.

As per the communication sent to the members of the council, the agenda points included: decision on the jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), submission of the detailed project reports (DPRs) of new projects to the river managements boards, establishing a mechanism for determination of share of Krishna and Godavari waters between both the States, and shifting of KRMB headquarters to Andhra Pradesh.

The AP government is ready to participate in the meeting as proposed, and had already informed the same to the Union ministry in a letter dated August 4.

Earlier, the meeting was proposed for August 20, but it was postponed after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao expressed his inconvenience to participate in the meeting on the said date.

The meeting assumes significance as it is being convened after the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme triggered water wars between the twin Telugu states with Telangana raising an objection even though the Andhra Pradesh government has clarified that the project was not a new one and was only a supplementing mechanism to draw the allocated share of water, especially for the parched Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

​The State government has also identified the contractor of the project. A joint venture of SPML Infra Ltd, NCC Ltd and another firm has filed the lowest bid for Rs 3,307.07 crore. The same firm, before reverse auctioning, quoted Rs 3,340.47 crore. The first Apex Council meeting was held in September 2016.