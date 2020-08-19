'Community leaders' to spread awareness for combating COVID-19

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a first, ‘community leaders’ will be appointed to spread awareness on the coronavirus in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits.



Their primary task will be to identify and convince suspected patients to get tested for Covid-19.



Green Core district coordinator Tirupati Reddy said 20 persons have volunteered to become ‘community leaders’ so far, and many more were expected to in the coming days.



GMC commissioner C Anuradha said people interested for the position can call 94934-43342 to register their names and other details.