COVID-19: Tourist sites to reopen in Andhra Pradesh from September

 After months of staying shut, tourism destinations in the state are set to open their doors to the public in the first week of September. 

The Kondapalli Fort has been closed for tourists since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After months of staying shut, tourism destinations in the state are set to open their doors to the public in the first week of September. Though the state government had planned to resume tourism activities from August 1, the decision was deferred in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. 

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who made an announcement regarding the same in a review meeting with officials of tourism, culture and archeology departments on Tuesday, also said that a new tourism policy will be unveiled by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 20.

“The chief minister has assured to set up three international stadiums and a meditation centre. A Buddhist museum at Thotlakonda in Visakhapatanam will be set up as global tourists visit the city. Construction of the museum in such a historic area will attract more tourists,” the minister observed, adding that officials concerned had been directed to talk to contractors and come up with a plan at the earliest. 

“Our plan is to take up pending works on public private partnership (PPP) model under the new policy. Oberoi Builders has decided to develop star hotels in 12 areas across the state. A final decision will be taken soon after discussions with the chief minister.” 

Srinivasa Rao added the foundation for works at Simhachalam and Srisailam temples under the Central government’s PRASAD scheme  will be laid soon. He also directed the officials to ensure that the boats were ready for operation by the time the tourism sector reopens.

