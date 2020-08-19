Education lands can’t be given for house sites: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ruled that land parcels belonging to educational institutions should not be given away as house sites or pattas to anyone.

It made it clear that the Chief Secretary and respective district collectors will be held responsible if lands of educational institutions are distributed under the Housing for All scheme.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari, and Justice D Ramesh issued interim orders to this effect on a public interest litigation filed by one Lachhanna Dora seeking a directive to end attempts to distribute the lands of a government tribal welfare ashram school at Pinakota village in Anantagiri mandal, Vizag district.

The bench questioned how could school lands be given away as house sites and directed that not just of the ashram school but lands of any school in the State should not be distributed.

It also directed the government to file a counter-affidavit and deferred hearing.