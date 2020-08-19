Formation of low pressure likely near few Andhra districts

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places in the coastal districts of the state and Rayalaseema districts from Monday evening till Tuesday evening.



Chances of formation of a fresh low pressure area in the North Bay of Bengal around Wednesday are more and the Meterological department forecast light to moderate rains in isolated places across the state in the next two days.

In the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 2 cm was recorded in Velairpad and Polavaram of West Godavari district, Lam in Guntur district, and Markapur of Prakasam district. At few other places, rainfall was less than 1 cm.

From 8 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, Machilipatnam in Krishna district received the highest rainfall of 3.3 cm followed by Gudlaveru of Krishna district with 3.1 cm, Guntur with 3 cm and Yemignur of Kurnool district. At several places across Andhra Pradesh less than 1.5 cm of rainfall was reported.

