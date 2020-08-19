Godavari flood fears recede in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: River Godavari continued to be in spate on Tuesday as well with the flood discharge to Bhadrachalam and, subsequently to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram touching almost 23 lakh cusecs.

Though the ‘severe flood situation’ (third warning) was in place on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) stated that the inflow trend was falling. On the other hand, Srisailam Reservoir in Krishna Basin was receiving heavy inflows, and the reservoir is expected to reach its full reservoir level (FRL) in the next two to three days as flood discharge is expected to continue.

While Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram received over 22.9 lakh cusecs at 11 am, it has come down to 22.45 lakh cusecs by 6 pm. The flood continued at Kunavaram and Polavaram projects as well.

“River Godavari at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram and Kunavaram, and River Sabari at Chinturu in East Godavari district are flowing in severe flood situation with falling trend. Polavaram project is likely to get around 42,500 cumecs (15 lakh cusecs) till 8.30 am Wednesday.

River Godavari at Rajahmundry Railway Bridge and Atreyapuram in East Godavari is flowing in above normal flood situation,” the CWC’s flood forecast said.

Several villages in Devipatnam and other mandals in the Agency of East Godavari, Polavaram in West Godavari district were also cut off as roads connecting these places were submerged.

“Around 105 villages were affected due to the floods in East Godavari and communication was disrupted in 77 villages having around 30,000 families. About 71 villages in West Godavari, with about 10,000 families, are facing the same situation,” the officials said.

While 95 relief and rehabilitation camps, with 14,477 members, were set up in East Godavari district, West Godavari has 26 such camps with 5,000 people as of Tuesday.

Yetipaka mandal located upstream of Polavaram project has been severely affected due to and as many as 12 roads connecting to other places have been cut off. Lanka villages (small river islands) in Mummidivaram, P Gannavaram, Ramachandrapuram mandals are flood affected.

Ministers P Viswaroop, Ch Venugopal Krishna visited these areas separately to know the ground situation Repakagomma, Koida, Thirumalapuram, Chigurmami villages in Velirupad mandal of West Godavari district and several villages in Kukunoor mandal are flood affected.

Several villages in Achanta, Kovur and Polavaram are submerged. Revenue officials explained that they have shifted several people from these areas to relief camps, where food, water and medicines are being provided. Essentials will be distributed to the flood victims, so they can sustain in the current crisis.

Meanwhile, as of 6 pm, more than 3.4 lakh cusecs were reaching Srisailam, which has 176.87 TMC of water. Its FRL is 215.81 TMC. So, the officials expect to lift the crest gates once the FRL is reached.

“Krishna River at Srisailam Dam is likely to get 9,000 cumecs (3.2 lakh cusecs) till Wednesday morning. As the inflow of 2.5 to 3 lakh cusecs is expected in the next two-three days, the dam may reach its FRL in the next two to three days.As Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is also about 83 per cent full, it is likely that with inflows in the next four to five days may increase its capacity close to FRL,” the CWC stated on Tuesday.

As of 6 pm, Nagarjuna Sagar, which was receiving 42,000 cusecs, has 255.82 TMC of water compared to gross FRL of 312.05 TMC. Inflows continued in Tungabhadra and the administration took stock of the situation.

