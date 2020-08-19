Kurnool reservoirs brimming, officials put on high alert

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With rising flood water level in River Tungabhadra, District Collector G Veerapandian has directed irrigation, revenue, police, disaster management and fisheries department officials to evacuate people from the lowlying areas of Kurnool districts, if need be.

The District Collector visited Sunkesula Dam and inspected the flood situation on Tuesday. He asked the officials of various dams — Srisailam, Owk, Gajuladinne project, Velugodu, Sunkesula — to be on high alert.

He advised fishermen not to venture into the river for fishing. In view of the flood situation, a restriction has been imposed on visitors to the dam sites.

The District Collector directed the officials to monitor the water levels continuously and alert the people residing in the river bank villages. With the incessant rains in the upper catchment areas, the Tungabhadra Dam is receiving heavy inflows.

The authorities are releasing 60,000 cusecs of water, by lifting 20 of its 33 gates to a hight of two feet each, into the river.

The released water is reaching the Sunkesula Barrage in River Tungabhadra in Kurnool district. The capacity of Sunkesula Barrage is 1.20 TMC and the present wager level is 1.15 TMC.

While the barrage is receiving 22,743 cusecs inflows, the officials are releasing 22,700 cusecs of flood water downstream by lifting seven gates.

The released water flows into the Srisailam Reservoir. According to the Irrigation department officials, around 216 TMC of water is available in major reservoirs in the district, against their capacity of 270 TMC. In other words, the reservoirs are 80 per cent full.

