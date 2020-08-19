STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool reservoirs brimming, officials put on high alert

The District Collector directed the officials to monitor the water levels continuously and alert the people residing in the river bank villages.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka floods

In view of the flood situation, a restriction has been imposed on visitors to the dam sites. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With rising flood water level in River Tungabhadra, District Collector G Veerapandian has directed irrigation, revenue, police, disaster management and fisheries department officials to evacuate people from the lowlying areas of Kurnool districts, if need be.

The District Collector visited Sunkesula Dam and inspected the flood situation on Tuesday. He asked the officials of various dams — Srisailam, Owk, Gajuladinne project, Velugodu, Sunkesula — to be on high alert.

He advised fishermen not to venture into the river for fishing. In view of the flood situation, a restriction has been imposed on visitors to the dam sites.

The District Collector directed the officials to monitor the water levels continuously and alert the people residing in the river bank villages. With the incessant rains in the upper catchment areas, the Tungabhadra Dam is receiving heavy inflows.

VIEW GALLERY | Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The authorities are releasing 60,000 cusecs of water, by lifting 20 of its 33 gates to a hight of two feet each, into the river.

The released water is reaching the Sunkesula Barrage in River Tungabhadra in Kurnool district. The capacity of Sunkesula Barrage is 1.20 TMC and the present wager level is 1.15 TMC.

While the barrage is receiving 22,743 cusecs inflows, the officials are releasing 22,700 cusecs of flood water downstream by lifting seven gates.

The released water flows into the Srisailam Reservoir. According to the Irrigation department officials, around 216 TMC of water is available in major reservoirs in the district, against their capacity of 270 TMC. In other words, the reservoirs are 80 per cent full.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra rains Torrential rains Andhra Pradesh floods
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp