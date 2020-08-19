STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Launch of 52 ‘Janata Bazars’ soon in Andhra Pradesh

As part of its ‘no cost-no profit’ concept, the RTC modified those buses that have covered over 10 lakh km, and thus are deemed unfit to carry passengers. 

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming at selling essentials to people at their doorsteps, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has modified 52 old buses into mobile rythu bazars and named them ‘YSR Janata Bazars’. 

Executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said the coroporation had operated mobile rythu bazars in order to stop people from crowding at markets when the pandemic was new. 

“The initiative evoked a good response as the mobile rythu bazars were stationed at residential localities, and thereby helping people living there avoid unnecessary travel,” he said.

Reddy added at least 500 more buses would be modified phased-wise. 

​“Markfed will give the Corporation its share of the earnings on a daily basis. The RTC has tied up with the health department to modify Indra buses as ‘Sanjeevani’ buses, being used to intensify sample testing in rural areas, and also the civil supplies to augment the revenue through cargo services.”

