Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in single-day for fifth-time in Visakhapatnam

The first case was reported when a 65-year-old Saudi returnee tested positive on March 19, only nine more cases were added by March 31. 

Published: 19th August 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 12:16 PM

Coronavirus

​The total number of patients discharged from various COVID-19 hospitals is at 21,701 persons. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam district has yet again recorded 1,000 plus new cases in a single day on Tuesday and at the same time it has breached the 26,000-mark. 

The district recorded 1,000 plus cases for at least five times till now. As many as 1,028 new cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total to 26,767. Five more persons died on Tuesday and taking the toll to 185.

According to special officer COVID-19 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Tuesday, there are 4,781 active cases as against 4,576 in the district on Monday. Total clusters denotified in the district till now were 171.  

There are about 907 clusters, including 149 very active clusters, 74 active clusters and 513 dormant clusters in the district. There has been a drop in the past five days in the number of positive cases, and at the same time, there were more recoveries. 

​The total number of patients discharged from various COVID-19 hospitals is at 21,701 persons.  

However, on Tuesday, there was a jump in the new cases. The first case was reported when a 65-year-old Saudi returnee tested positive on March 19, only nine more cases were added by March 31. 

In April, 13 cases were reported. In May, the total number of cases crossed 100 as 90 cases were reported in the month. In June, 787 cases were reported. In July 10,277 cases were recorded. In August till now, 16,490 cases were reported. The total cases recorded in the district  are 27,767.

