Phone tapping row: Seeking proof instead of launching probe is ridiculous, says Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang writing a letter to him seeking evidence to back his allegations that the State government is tapping the phones of leaders of opposition parties, advocates, journalists and social activists, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said it was ridiculous that the DGP asked for proof instead of initiating an investigation.

Naidu further said he had written many letters and submitted memoranda to the DGP on false cases filed against TDP leaders, but the DGP never responded to them.

But now, when he had written to the Prime Minister, the DGP responded, Naidu told party leaders during an online meeting.

The DGP is now duty-bound to clarify what action has been taken against those responsible for the attacks and false cases against TDP leaders, he added.

Naidu also asked why the DGP remained silent when he was obstructed during his visit to Visakhapatnam. Permission for the Vizag visit was granted, but finally, hurdles were created, he said.

The TDP chief said even when he was going to visit Atmakur, the front gates of his residence were tied to prevent him from leaving the house.

The DGP’s actions created such a scenario that he had to stand and read the law before the court, Naidu said. Claiming that YSRC leaders have a habit of phone tapping, he said they had tapped the phones of former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana in the past.

Now, even the phones of doctors are being tapped, and frontline workers are even afraid of taking calls from their patients as they are afraid of receiving threats, he alleged.

Blaming the state government’s “negligent” attitude for the rapid spread of Covid-19 in AP, he pointed out that the state has the highest number of cases per one lakh people.

​Naidu alleged YSRC leaders are not giving up their political stunts even in these tough times as they are attempting to shift the capital.