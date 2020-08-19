Power staff stage protest against Electricity Amendment Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the proposed privatisation of power distribution companies (discoms), the state employees of power utilities staged a protest on Tuesday arguing that the proposed amendments were ‘anti-federal spirit’, ‘anti-employee’ and ‘anti-consumer’.

“The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is anti-farmer, anti-consumer, anti-employee and anti-federal spirit. In totality, it is nothing but nationalisation of losses and privatisation of profits,” the members of the AP Power Employees Joint Action Committee said.

The protest was staged as a part of the ‘national protest day’ proposed by the employees from across the country.

The employees and employees union from Vijayawada, Nellore, Ongole, Kadapa and other palaces participated in the protest under the aegis of the AP Power Employees Joint Action Committee.