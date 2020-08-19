Respite for Andhra Pradesh as Godavari flood eases, Srisailam likely to reach Full Reservoir Level

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/ VIJAYAWADA: River Godavari continued to be in spate on Tuesday as well with the flood discharge to Bhadrachalam and subsequently to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram touching almost 23 lakh cusecs.

Though the ‘severe flood situation’ (third warning) was in place on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) stated that the inflow trend was falling.

​On the other hand, Srisailam Reservoir in Krishna Basin was receiving heavy inflows, and the reservoir is expected to reach its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) in the next two to three days as flood discharge is expected to continue.

Several villages in Devipatnam and other mandals in the Agency of East Godavari, Polavaram in West Godavari district were cut off as roads connecting these places were submerged in floodwater, besides power disruption and damage to standing crops.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to each family affected by the floods.

Observing that the floodwater is expected to recede from 22.9 lakh cusecs on Tuesday to 8 lakh cusecs by Thursday, he directed officials to appoint special officers at all camps set up for rehabilitation of the flood-affected families in East and West Godavari districts and that Covid-19 tests be conducted at the relief camps.

As the crop damage is expected to be high in the flood-hit mandals, the CM directed that there should not be any delay in enumeration of the loss.

“The enumeration should be finished in 10 days and power be restored at the earliest,” he said.

