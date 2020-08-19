STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 2,000 aid to each flood-hit family in East and West Godavari districts

As the crop damage is expected to be high in the flood-hit mandals, the Chief Minister directed that there should not be any delay in enumeration of the loss.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to each family affected by Godavari floods. Observing that the flood water is expected to recede from 22.9 lakh cusecs on Tuesday to 8 lakh cusecs by Thursday, he directed officials to appoint special officers at all camps set up for rehabilitation of the flood-affected families in East and West Godavari districts and that Covid-19 tests be conducted at the relief camps. 

Once the flood water recedes, health camps should also be held and enumeration of crop loss should be completed within 10 days so that appropriate relief could be extended to the affected farmers, he said.

Before undertaking an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, he reviewed the situation with the Collectors of East and West Godavari districts. Noting that the Godavari level at Bhadrachalam is declining, the Chief Minister said, “As per the projections, the 22.92 lakh cusecs of flood water (as of Tuesday morning) is expected to fall to 17 lakh cusecs by tonight and to 12 lakh cusecs to 14 lakh cusecs by Wednesday. By Thursday, it is expected to decline to 8 lakh cusecs to 9 lakh cusecs. It is a good sign.”

Villagers vacating their houses due to the Godavari flood at Gandi Posamma village
in East Godavari district . (Photo | Express)

He said that ensuring relief was his government’s priority and that the focus should be on the villages, which lost road connectivity with the outside world. The officials should generously offer help to flood victims without worrying about the expenditure and discharge their duties with compassion.

There should not be any issues in the Public Distribution System (PDS). The district administrations should supply essential commodities to the flood victims in the rehabilitation centres, he said.

“Appoint a special officer at each rehabilitation centre to take care of the affected families. The Joint Collector should monitor the relief activities at the centres,” the Chief Minister instructed. 

Set up health camps: Jagan

“The enumeration of crop loss should be finished in 10 days and communications and power supply should be restored at the earliest. There is another battle after the flood water recedes. Sanitation works should be immediately taken up. Health camps should also be organised as there is a risk of outbreak of seasonal and other diseases,” the Chief Minister said.

After the virtual review with the Collectors, Jagan reached Madhurapudi airport in Rajamahendravaram and held another review meeting with Home Minister M Sucharitha, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and the district officials. Later, he made an aerial survey of the flood-affected villages.

Light to moderate rains in next two days

As chances of formation of a fresh low pressure area in the North Bay of Bengal around Wednesday are more, the Met Department forecast light to moderate rains at isolated places across the State in the next two days

