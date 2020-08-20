12,81,067 select options under YSR Cheyutha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 12,81,067 women beneficiaries of the YSR Cheyutha scheme from various districts have selected their livelihood options through ‘Navasakam’ portal till date, said Commissioner of Information & Public Relations, Ex Officio Special Secretary and member of State-level Covid-19 Task Force Committee, Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy.

He said maximum number of 1,57,037 women opted for purchase of buffaloes. “The government had already provided financial assistance of Rs 18,750 each to 23 lakh women belonging to SC/ST/BC/Minority communities, spending Rs 4,312.5 crore this year. The government would provide assistance of Rs 17,000 crore to 23 lakh women in four years under the YSR Cheyutha .

Women are free to spend the aid,’’ he added. As many as 1,51,090 women opted for purchase of cows, 1,57,037 for purchase of buffaloes, 1,04,347 for purchase of sheep, 62,921 for purchase of goats, 78,832 for setting up of kirana shops, 5,813 for manufacture of incense sticks, 29,933 for setting up of fruit shops, 75,131 for vegetable vending and 6,15,963 businesses.