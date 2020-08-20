STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

90 per cent of COVID-19 victims in Prakasam district over 40 years of age: Report

Dr T Muralikrishna Reddy, RIMS deputy superintendent said, “People above 40 years must consult their nearby Covid-19 hospital even if they have mild symptoms."

Published: 20th August 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

As per the state government's record, it is going to be the sixth death from the district.

(Image used for representation) A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOE: Health experts have prepared a report that states that close to 90 per cent of people who died of the disease in Prakasam district were 40 years old and above; comorbidity and not getting hospitalised in time were the two primary reasons for the deaths.

“The district has reported a total of 185 casualties; 150 of them were reported in July and August (till 18). Nearly 60 per cent of the victims died within a day or two of getting hospitalised. Most of them had diabetes, blood pressure (BP), ailments related to kidney and heart, HIV, pneumonia...” the report revealed.

Expressing a similar opinion, Dr T Muralikrishna Reddy, RIMS deputy superintendent said, “People above 40 years must consult their nearby Covid-19 hospital even if they have mild symptoms. This will only brighten their chances of faster recovery.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakasam covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp