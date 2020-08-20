90 per cent of COVID-19 victims in Prakasam district over 40 years of age: Report

By Express News Service

ONGOE: Health experts have prepared a report that states that close to 90 per cent of people who died of the disease in Prakasam district were 40 years old and above; comorbidity and not getting hospitalised in time were the two primary reasons for the deaths.

“The district has reported a total of 185 casualties; 150 of them were reported in July and August (till 18). Nearly 60 per cent of the victims died within a day or two of getting hospitalised. Most of them had diabetes, blood pressure (BP), ailments related to kidney and heart, HIV, pneumonia...” the report revealed.

Expressing a similar opinion, Dr T Muralikrishna Reddy, RIMS deputy superintendent said, “People above 40 years must consult their nearby Covid-19 hospital even if they have mild symptoms. This will only brighten their chances of faster recovery.”