Andhra government to form 2 more SPVs for priority irrigation projects

Published: 20th August 2020 09:54 AM

Polavaram irrigation

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To expedite the implementation of prioritised new irrigation projects, the state water resources department is in the process of establishing two more special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for mobilisation of finances, project management and overall monitoring of the projects. While the incorporation of Andhra Pradesh Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects Development Corporation Limited (APRSDMPCL) for the implementation of Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects is already in process, two more SPVs are likely to be formed shortly.

“We are working for the incorporation of two more SPVs for priority projects. The files have been sent to the government for approval. Once we get the clearance, which is expected soon, the orders will be issued for their incorporation,” a senior official told TNIE.

According to information, the department has sent proposals for Uttarandhra irrigation projects and Palnadu drought mitigation projects.

A total of seven projects, estimated to cost Rs 11,756 crore, have been proposed to be taken up under both the SPVs. The SPVs are tentatively named Uttarandhra Irrigation Projects Development Corporation Limited and Palnadu Area Drought Mitigation Projects Corporation Limited, and they will be finalised after the approval of the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

For the record, the department has envisaged incorporation of five SPVs for 45 projects, classified into five categories, with an estimated cost of Rs 71,844 crore. Since the execution of the projects majorly depends on the availability of funds, the water resources department has planned to conclude all the financial tie-ups necessary as soon as possible so that the projects can be launched in the next three-four years.

After the incorporation of the SPVs, the department plans to approach national and international financial institutions for funding. For Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects, the officials have already held discussions with Power Finance Corporation Ltd and Rural Electrification Ltd, and is also planning to approach World Bank, Asian Development Bank and such other institutional financial agencies.

Two more SPVs have also been proposed for the projects proposed as a part of AP State Water Security Development and Krishna Kolleru Salinity Mitigation. The department is readying proposals for the two.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp