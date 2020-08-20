STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra guest house to be built on 30-acre site atop Greyhounds hills

Bids will be received up to August 26 and financial bids will be opened on August 31; chosen bidder will ink deal on Sept 4; project may be completed in 9 months.

Published: 20th August 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Greyhounds Hill at Kapulauppada village in Vizag

A view of the Greyhounds Hill at Kapulauppada village in Vizag I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has begun an exercise in earnest to construct a State guest house on a 30-acre site atop Greyhounds Hill at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam. Construction of the guest house was entrusted with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The VMRDA has issued a notification inviting bids from consultants for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). It invited request for proposal (RFP) from consultants for the comprehensive architectural services and project management consultant services for the State guest house.

Bids for the prestigious project  will be received up to August 26 and technical proposals will be opened on the same day and the financial bids will be opened on August 31.Meanwhile, a virtual pre-bid meeting was conducted with prospective bidders on Tuesday in which eight bidders reportedly participated. Agreement with the selected bidder will be signed on September 4. The project is likely to be completed in nine months.

The State guest house is being built for providing accommodation to VVIPs such President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Supreme Court and judges, Union ministers, governors, chief ministers and ministers during their visit to the city.

Close to the site is an IT park on 300 acres on another hill. One can have a breathtaking view of the beach and the city from top of the hill. A committee, headed by District Collector V Vinay Chand, has identified the site at Greyhounds Hill for construction of the guest house at Kapuluppada in Bheemili Assembly segment.

The committee requested the VMRDA commissioner to appoint the consultant for the comprehensive architectural services and the project management consultancy services for the guest house.  

The selected bidder will have to prepare the draft master plan. It should include preparation of preliminary strategies for draft master plan, review of total station survey, annual weather charts, proposed building blocks, zoning, proposals for key components and utilities, proposal for movement networks, proposal for parking, proposal for infrastructure, landscape design, preliminary cost estimation, models &3D visualisation, and strategy for project implementation.

The draft master plan will be finalised only after discussion with various stakeholders. After incorporating suggestions from various stakeholders and clients, the final master plan will be submitted by the consultant.

After finalisation of the master plan, tenders will be floated for construction of the State guest house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greyhounds Hill Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp