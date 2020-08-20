Andhra guest house to be built on 30-acre site atop Greyhounds hills

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has begun an exercise in earnest to construct a State guest house on a 30-acre site atop Greyhounds Hill at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam. Construction of the guest house was entrusted with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The VMRDA has issued a notification inviting bids from consultants for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). It invited request for proposal (RFP) from consultants for the comprehensive architectural services and project management consultant services for the State guest house.

Bids for the prestigious project will be received up to August 26 and technical proposals will be opened on the same day and the financial bids will be opened on August 31.Meanwhile, a virtual pre-bid meeting was conducted with prospective bidders on Tuesday in which eight bidders reportedly participated. Agreement with the selected bidder will be signed on September 4. The project is likely to be completed in nine months.

The State guest house is being built for providing accommodation to VVIPs such President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Supreme Court and judges, Union ministers, governors, chief ministers and ministers during their visit to the city.

Close to the site is an IT park on 300 acres on another hill. One can have a breathtaking view of the beach and the city from top of the hill. A committee, headed by District Collector V Vinay Chand, has identified the site at Greyhounds Hill for construction of the guest house at Kapuluppada in Bheemili Assembly segment.

The committee requested the VMRDA commissioner to appoint the consultant for the comprehensive architectural services and the project management consultancy services for the guest house.

The selected bidder will have to prepare the draft master plan. It should include preparation of preliminary strategies for draft master plan, review of total station survey, annual weather charts, proposed building blocks, zoning, proposals for key components and utilities, proposal for movement networks, proposal for parking, proposal for infrastructure, landscape design, preliminary cost estimation, models &3D visualisation, and strategy for project implementation.

The draft master plan will be finalised only after discussion with various stakeholders. After incorporating suggestions from various stakeholders and clients, the final master plan will be submitted by the consultant.

After finalisation of the master plan, tenders will be floated for construction of the State guest house.