STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 12 held in ESI scam, some key accused at large

The ACB has identified the role of 25 more persons — both government officials and private persons — in the scam.  

Published: 20th August 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint director of the Central Investigation Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) PV Ravi Kumar has said they have arrested 12 persons in the ESI scam so far and identified the role of seven others, including the son of former minister Pithani Satyanarayana and owners of TeleHealth Services.

He said two separate cases have been registered based on a complaint filed by Indian Medical Services (IMS) director and explained that the accused officers caused a loss of `150 crore to the government exchequer.

Besides former Labour Minister K Atchannaidu, the ACB also arrested former IMS director CK Ramesh Kumar, former IMS director Dr Gadi Vijay Kumar, senior assistant Evans Ramesh Babu, office superintendent MK Pavan Chakravarthy, deputy civil surgeon V Janardhan, proprietor of Sai Ram Pharmaceuticals Gone Venakata Subba Rao, proprietors of Amaravati Medicals Chimata Venugopala Rao and Penumuchu Sreerama Murthy, proprietor of Tirumala Medical agencies Tekupalli Karthik, former PA to Atchannaidu D Murali Mohan and former administration assistant and purchase officer T Janaki Raman.

Meanwhile, search operations are being carried out to trace K Dhana Lakshmi (A3), proprietor of Jarcon Enterprises R Tejasree (A9), V Yashaswi (A10), Pithani Venkata Suresh (son of former minister Pithani Satyanarayana), T Prasad (A16), proprietor of Prodigy computers T Dinesh (A17) and Promodh Reddy and Neeraja Reddy of Tele Health Services.The ACB has identified the role of 25 more persons — both government officials and private persons — in the scam.  

“Former IMS directors issued purchase orders for procurement of drugs, medical equipment, lab kits, surgical items and furniture worth `975.79 crore between 2014  and 2019. The officials purchased drugs worth `698.36 crore. The government allotted just `293.51 crore for buying drugs, but the officials purchased 140 per cent beyond the limit. Moreover, they purchased `106.32 crore worth drugs under non-rate contract from local pharmacies, which were mostly established only for this purpose,” the JD said.

Ravi Kumar said the directors and staff of the central drug store fabricated the quotations. “Some of the staff and directors established pharmacies under their relatives’ names and got wrongful gain in procurement of drugs. For example, Jercon Enterprises established by Raavi Tejaswi is wife of Varupuri Yasaswi, who is the son of third accused K Dhana Lakshmi. The agency got `12 crore purchase orders,” he explained.

Atchannaidu sent three letters in October and November 2016 to the then IMS director asking them to award work order for call center and ECG services without calling tenders.“The company used bills for the call services provided to Telangana and claimed them as AP’s. All the calls received are from Telangana. It also charged `280 extra on ECG. The government paid `4.15 crore to the company, which closed its operation soon after the Vigilance began its probe,” the JD revealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ESI scam Andhra ESI scam
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp