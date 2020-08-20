Andhra Pradesh fourth in country to conduct over 30 lakh tests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has conducted 30,19,296 Covid-19 tests till Wednesday, making it the fourth state to have crossed the 30 lakh-mark in sample testing. A total of 57,685 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, out of which 9,742 new cases emerged.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, the coronavirus tally in the state rose to 3,16,003, second only to Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, 8,061 more patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the total recoveries beyond 2.26 lakh and left 86,725 active cases.

Meanwhile, East Godavari registered a surge of 1,399 fresh infections, pushing the cumulative cases there to 43,999. The district, a hotbed of the coronavirus, saw daily jumps of less than 1,000 over the past few days.

With 830 more testing positive, the overall cases in Chittoor district crossed the 25,000-mark even as Kurnool breached the 35,000-mark. The toll climbed to 2,906 with the death of 86 more. Chittoor and Nellore recorded 15 new deaths each, followed by eight in Anantapur, seven in Guntur, six each in Prakasam and Srikakulam, five each in East Godavari, Vizag, Vizianagaram and WG, four in Kadapa, three in Krishna and two in Kurnool.