STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh fourth in country to conduct over 30 lakh tests

Registers 9,742 new infections; 57,685 samples tested in a day

Published: 20th August 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

East Godavari registered a surge of 1,399 fresh infections, pushing the cumulative cases there to 43,999.

East Godavari registered a surge of 1,399 fresh infections, pushing the cumulative cases there to 43,999.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has conducted 30,19,296 Covid-19 tests till Wednesday, making it the fourth state to have crossed the 30 lakh-mark in sample testing. A total of 57,685 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, out of which 9,742 new cases emerged.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, the  coronavirus tally in the state rose to 3,16,003, second only to Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.    Meanwhile, 8,061 more patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the total recoveries beyond 2.26 lakh and left 86,725 active cases.

Meanwhile, East Godavari registered a surge of 1,399 fresh infections, pushing the cumulative cases there to 43,999. The district, a hotbed of the coronavirus, saw daily jumps of less than 1,000 over the past few days.

With 830 more testing positive, the overall cases in Chittoor district crossed the 25,000-mark even as Kurnool breached the 35,000-mark. The toll climbed to 2,906 with the death of 86 more. Chittoor and Nellore recorded 15 new deaths each, followed by eight in Anantapur, seven in Guntur, six each in Prakasam and Srikakulam, five each in East Godavari, Vizag, Vizianagaram and WG, four in Kadapa, three in Krishna and two in Kurnool.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra covid 19 Andhra Pradesh COVID testing
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp