Flood fury abates in EG district, heavy inflows recorded in two mandals of West Godavari

In West Godavari district, the flood fury is still continuing in Yelamanchili and Narasapuram mandals.

Published: 20th August 2020 09:17 AM

This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh.

This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: With a reduction in heavy inflows, water levels have come down at Dowleswaram Barrage. The irrigation authorities have withdrawn the third and second warnings issued two days ago.

With the water levels coming down to 47.60 feet at the Dowleswaram Barrage, the authorities have withdrawn the second flood warning at 6 am on Wednesday. Even as the inflows have reduced, several low-lying areas in Mummidivaram, I Polavaram, Ramachandrapuram mandals in Amalapuram Division are still under flood waters.

Power connection is yet to be restored in these areas causing inconvenience to the villagers. While the district administration has set up relief centres, people from some  areas are reluctant to shift to them. People from Udimudilanka, G Pedapudi Lanka, Gurajalapulanka among other villages even now rely on boats for transportation.

In East Godavari district, the officials said paddy crop in at least 2,791 hectares and cotton crop in 275 hectares has been damaged. In the Agency, people are slowly returning back to their villages. Etapaka Tahasildar Ch Venkateswarlu said people of Chinturu and Devipatnam mandals are returning to their houses.

In West Godavari district, the flood fury is still continuing in Yelamanchili and Narasapuram mandals. Meanwhile, officials are busy assessing the damages to the crops, horticulture and power sector.

Submerged areas in East Godavari dist
Even as inflows have reduced, several low-lying areas in Mummidivaram, Polavaram, Ramachandrapuram mandals in Amalapuram division are still inundated

Comments

