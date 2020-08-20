STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold, guns, horses among Andhra treasury staffer’s wealth

The district police are likely to send a report to the Director General of Police seeking a further probe by the ACB and Income Tax department.

Police found gold ornaments weighing more than 2.42 kg, silver ornaments weighing 84 kg, expensive motorbikes and SUVs with the employee I Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur district police conducted searches at a residence in SC Colony of Bukkarayasamudram since Tuesday night and found gold ornaments weighing more than 2.42 kg, silver ornaments weighing 84 kg, expensive motorbikes, including a Harley Davidson, and SUVs belonging to an employee of the Treasury department. The employee, who is passionate about horse riding, also has horses, 9 mm pistols and an air gun. All the vehicles were registered with fancy numbers.

The searches, which continued till Wednesday morning, were conducted by four police teams, each led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer. Cash-counting machines and jewellers were used to assess the worth of the valuables found. More than 50 varieties of gold and 280 varieties of silver ornaments were recovered. They were made according to the choice of senior auditor in the Treasury department Gajula Manoj Kumar.

Manoj Kumar kept the gold and silver ornaments, weapons, and several documents, including promissory notes, in the house of Balappa, who is the father-in-law of Nagalinga, the Treasury department employee’s driver. “The properties are registered under the names of Manoj Kumar and his mother, and some are under his driver’s name,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Ramakrishna Prasad.

The police conducted the search after hearing that weapons were stored in the house. Fearing that he would be caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, Manoj Kumar hid the assets in the dilapidated residence of Balappa, police sources said.

Manoj Kumar deals with pension-related issues of retired government employees. Sources said he was recently transferred to the Dharmavaram treasury office, but did not start working there and got the transfer orders cancelled. He continues to work at the Anantapur treasury office.

Manoj Kumar got his job on compassionate grounds after the death of his father, Surya Prakash, who used to work as a head constable in the police department, in 2006.

Police sources said Manoj Kumar used to lead a lavish life. Among the vehicles he owned is a Harley Davidson, two Karizma motorbikes, three Royal Enfields, two SUVs and four tractors.

He also had cash worth `15 lakh, fixed deposits and NSS bonds worth `49 lakh, and promissory notes worth `27 lakh. He had three 9 mm pistols (gas pistols which look similar to original ones), 18 blank rounds, and an air gun.

