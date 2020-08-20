Inflows recede, high discharge in Srisailam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the flood in River Godavari is gradually receding, three gates of the Srisailam project were lifted on Wednesday evening, for the first time this season, to regulate the heavy inflows reaching the major reservoir in Krishna Basin.

While the flood discharge to River Godavari at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram reduced to 18.24 lakh cusecs by 7 pm from 22 lakh early in the morning and the second flood warning continued, the inflows to Srisailam were 3.5 lakh cusecs by 4 pm.

In Godavari Basin, though the flood is receding, heavy rainfall is expected in the next two days not just in Andhra Pradesh, but also in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. In this context, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said that the rivers in Godavari Basin “may rise again” depending on the intensity of the rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) commissioner K Kanna Babu sounded off caution since the East and West Godavari districts, where heavy rainfall is forecasted, were already impacted by the floods.

The Srisailam reservoir, which has a gross capacity of 215.81 TMC at its full reservoir level (FRL), has about 198 TMC (as of 4 pm). According to CWC’s flood forecast, the water levels are likely to rise further in the next two days. The officials said that more gates would be operated to regulate the flow as more flood discharge is expected in the next two days from projects in the upper areas of the basin.

“An inflow of about 3.5 to 4 lakh cusecs is expected for the next one to two days to Srisailam Dam. Since Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is also about 83 per cent full, it is expected that with increased inflows for the next four to five days, the project may also reach very close to FRL in the next three to four days,” the commission stated.

As of 6 pm, Nagarjuna Sagar was getting 1.5 lakh cusecs inflows. The reservoir has a flood cushion of another 51 TMC as it has 260.5 TMC of water as against its gross FRL capacity of 312.05 TMC.

In another special advisory, the CWC said that the combined outflow from Jurala, Sunkesula Barrage and Handri stood at around 3.9 lakh cusecs on Wednesdsay. Subject to outflow from Sunkesula Barrage on River Tungabhadra in Kurnool district, may cross its warning level, it said.

“The outflow from Tungabhadra dam was around 88,000 cusecs. Ollenur (downstream) is rising rapidly. Subsequently, Mantralayam may cross its warning level by evening. Sunkesula Barrage is around 78 per cent filled. It has increased its outflow to around 50,000 cusecs. Subsequently, Kurnool may also cross its warning level, subject to releases from the barrage,” it noted in the special advisory.

The trend of the flood to Prakasam Barrage and Pulichintala is falling. While the barrage was getting 69,000 cusecs as of 7 pm, Pulichintala recorded an inflow of about 16,000 cusecs.