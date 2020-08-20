No to pandals, hold poojas at home, says Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has said there would be no public celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi this year in view of a pandemic, and asked people to perform poojas at home instead of organising pandals. In a review meeting held with Endowments and police officials, the minister suggested that people should not buy idols more than three-feet high and immerse them in water bodies closer to them, and cited the similar steps taken by the governments in the neighbouring states. Rallies during idol immersion, and Ganesh pandals are banned this year, he added.
