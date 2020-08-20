Rajam, Palakonda hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients soon

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Work is on to convert Rajam and Palakonda area hospitals into Covid hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases in the district has crossed 16,000 and continues to rise. The district administration has also been granting permission to private hospitals to treat Covid-19 cases.

After GEMS and the government general hospital were converted into Covid hospitals in Srikakulam, the administration also converted a portion of the Tekkali district hospital into a Covid hospital to treat patients from the Uddanam region. Among the private hospitals in the district authorised to treat Covid-19 cases are KIMS, Life, Unique, Golivi and PVS Ram Mohan Rao hospitals. There are 830 beds in GEMS, 500 in GGH, and 50 in the Tekkali district hospital for Covid-19 patients.To meet the need, the district administration is now converting the Rajam and Palakonda areas hospitals into Covid hospitals, each with 50 beds.

The district has 5,333 Covid-19 patients, and 1,036 of them are in Covid hospitals. The rest are at Covid Care Centres or in home isolation. “To meet the demand, we have been setting up additional Covid hospitals and giving authorisation to private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients,” district Covid nodal officer Dr B Jagannadha Rao told TNIE.

Portions of all major government hospitals, with 50 per cent of all beds, have been converted into Covid hospitals in the district, he added.