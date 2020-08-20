Three of a family feared dead in West Godavari

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three of a family are missing after having reportedly jumped into the Godavari from the road-cum-rail bridge in Kovvuru, West Godavari. The head of the family had recently died of coronavirus, and his wife, son and daughter were upset as no relative attended the funeral, according to police.

The man, a farmer, tested positive on August 15 and was admitted to a hospital the next day where he died later, the police said, adding that a relative who came in contact with him also tested positive.

The victim’s family left home for the bridge on Tuesday 11 am. The police also found an abandoned car, which belongs to the family, at the bridge.