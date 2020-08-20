Vidya Kanuka launch on September 5, YSR Aasara Sept 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Wednesday announced that YSR Aasara, one of its flagship programmes under ‘Navaratnalu,’ will be launched on September 11. Under it, the government will clear the pending dues of DWCRA women with banks till April 11, 2019, in four instalments.

Of the total Rs 27,169 crore in four years, the government will give Rs 6,792.21 crore to DWCRA women in 2020-21 towards the first instalment, benefitting as many as 9,33,180 groups with around 90 lakh members.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that YSR Aasara is aimed at empowering women and improving their financial stability.

The Cabinet also approved the distribution of ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ from September 5. Under it, each student in the government schools will get three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belts and a school bag. The government is spending Rs 648.09 crore for the scheme, benefitting around 43 lakh students.

The Cabinet also decided to launch YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana Plus on September 1. The scheme, which has a budget of Rs 1,863 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, is aimed at providing nutritional diet to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. While Sampoorna Poshana Plus will be implemented in 77 tribal mandals, Sampoorna Poshana will be implemented in the remaining mandals of the State.

Stating that 30 lakh people will be benefited from the schemes, the minister said as against Rs 762 crore spent during the previous government, the budget was now enhanced to Rs 1,863 crore. As promised by the Chief Minister during his padayatra, the Cabinet decided to provide quality rice at the doorstep of the cardholders.

The initiative will start across the State from December 1. The government will be spending Rs 480 crore for sortex rice and Rs 296 crore for door delivering the ration.

With a budget of Rs 550 crore, 9,260 vehicles will be provided for the unemployed youth of BC, SC, ST and minorities with 60 per cent subsidy to take up the ration deliveries. The youth should pay 10 per cent of the vehicle cost and bank guarantee will be given by the government for the remaining 30 per cent.

The Cabinet also approved YSR Bheema (life Insurance), which would be applicable for the 1.5 crore ration cardholders. The government will spend Rs 583.5 crore per year for the scheme. The government aims at providing Rs 10,000 monthly income to the youth. Under the insurance, the kin of those in the 18-50 age category will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death and cent per cent disability, respectively. Following the Centre and Life Insurance Corporation withdrawing the insurance scheme, the State government came up with one, the minister explained.

AP Bulk Drug Infra Corpn

Besides approving the New Industrial Policy 2020-23, which was unveiled recently, the Cabinet gave its nod to set up the Andhra Pradesh Bulk Drug Infrastructure Corporation under the APIIC. It also approved the setting up of the Bulk Drug Park on 2,000 acres in East Godavari district.

Besides estimating investments of Rs 6,940 crore, the government expects large-scale job creation and purchases of Rs 46,400 crore in the next eight years through the Bulk Drug Park.

The Cabinet gave in-principle approval for setting up the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Kopparthy of Kadapa district. Expecting investments to the tune of Rs 10,000 and creation of one lakh jobs, the government plans to spend Rs 730 crore for providing basic infrastructure in the cluster.

Bhavanapadu Port

The Cabinet also approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by RITES for development of the Bhavanapadu Port. The port, coming up in Srikakulam district, is one of the crucial projects in North Coastal Andhra. Funds to the tune of Rs 3,669.95 crore will be spent on phase 1 of the works of the port. The government has set a target of handling 12.18 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) of cargo by 2024-25 as part of phase 1, and 67.91 MTPA by 2039-40.

The Cabinet discussed the floods and agriculture situation. Except Srikakulam, all districts have received excess or normal rainfall. The State witnessed 26 per cent excess rainfall. The area under crop cultivation stood at 101%.