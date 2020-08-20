Vigilance probe into quarrying on Simhachalam hills begins

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vigilance and Enforcement officials have begun their probe into the alleged quarrying on the hill slopes at Simhachalam. The State government had ordered a Vigilance probe following complaints of illegal quarrying.

The Vigilance and Enforcement Department had earlier been ordered to conduct a detailed inquiry into illegal quarrying on the hill of the Simhachalam Devasthanam and submit a report in two months.

A team led by Vigilance SP Lakshminarayana and comprising DSP A Narasimha Murthy, CI Tirupati Rao and DE Srihari inspected the places where illegal quarrying was allegedly done, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The team on Wednesday inspected the new Gosala area.

The Special Chief Secretary had asked the Director General of Vigilance to conduct an inquiry into allegations against Venkateswara Rao based on a report submitted by the Joint Commissioner of Endowments, who conducted a field inspection with the Endowments Regional Joint Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram, Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Visakhapatnam. In the inspection, they found quarrying at three places on the hill slopes without official nod.