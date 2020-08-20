With no income source, Andhra COVID-19 victim’s wife, 3 daughters face bleak future

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With the sudden demise of the lone breadwinner due to Covid-19, a family is struggling for survival. Rama Rao (name changed) was an attender in a government office in the district headquarters. His earnings as an outsourced staffer, used to meet the basic needs of his family of five, who include his wife and three daughters. One and a half months ago, 50-year-old Rama Rao fell ill. On his way to hospital, he collapsed and died. Later, he tested positive for Covid-19. The sudden demise of the breadwinner shattered the dreams of the lower middle class family.

“The death of my husband has left the family in a lurch. I don’t know what to do and how to look after my three daughters,” said Rani (name changed).As her parents and in-laws are daily wage earners, she cannot depend on them either. Now, she is in a predicament as how to face the future, which appears bleak. Her eldest daughter is now contemplating discontinuing her first year engineering course as there is no alternative source of income to run the family.

“I am reluctant to it, but what to do? In our family, all others, including myself, are not educated much. My daughter is good at studies and we admitted her in engineering course, despite financial constraints. We dreamt of educating our other two daughters also as per their wish. My husband’s demise shattered all our dreams,” Rani said with tears in her eyes.

The tough challenge ahead, according to Rani is marrying off her three daughters. With the support of Rama Rao’s brothers, at least she is able to afford food for her family.