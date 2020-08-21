14 fall sick after inhaling ammonia gas at milk processing unit in Andhra's Chittoor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: At least 14 persons fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a milk processing unit at Bandalapalli in Gudipala mandal of Chittoor district on Thursday night.

According to reports reaching here, the incident occurred at Hatsun Dairy factory, where ammonia gas leaked from a tank within the factory.

At the time of the incident, there were around 20 to 40 employees in the factory. Out of them, 14 of them fell unconscious and were immediately shifted to hospitals in Chittoor and Gudipala.

​The condition of the 14 persons is stable, the doctors said.

Meanwhile, the district administration rushed ambulances to the spot to rescue the workers by ferrying them to nearby hospitals.

“We have taken all safety measures to contain the leakage of ammonia. Officials have been pressed into service to take up relief operations on a war footing. We have ordered an inquiry and will take appropriate action based on the report given by the inquiry committee,” District Collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta said.

The leakage of the ammonia gas has been confined to the factory premises and it has not spread outside, the Collector said.