Andhra joins hands with Reliance, Allana to empower women through 'YSR Cheyutha scheme'

VIJAYAWADA: Taking another step for women empowerment through the YSR Cheyutha scheme, the State government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two major companies — Reliance and Allana — on Thursday.

The MoUs were exchanged by State government officials and representatives of Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Allana companies in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the heads of the three companies.

Reliance Retail will extend its assistance to women beneficiaries for starting their own Kirana stores (provision stores) by training them in effective management of the shops and provide commodities to them at economical rates. It will also procure vegetables and fruits cultivated by women farmers. Reliance Jio will help in creating an interactive platform, which will act as an interface between beneficiaries and the government for smooth transactions.

The support to ‘micro grocery women retailers’ and ‘women fruits and vegetables cultivators’ through YSR Cheyutha will create more economic growth opportunities for the rural women entrepreneurs and women farmers.

Allana, one of the largest exporters of processed food, will extend technical expertise in livestock management for the women beneficiaries who opted for starting dairy and other livestock units, and procure the end product from them. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said the prime objective of YSR Cheyutha is economic empowerment of women from SC, ST, BC and minorities’ communities by providing them a stable income generation source.

“Financial assistance is being provided to women from these communities aged between 45 and 60. For the next four years, Rs 18,750 will be provided to each beneficiary every year — Rs 75,000 in four years. As many as 23 lakh women beneficiaries were provided Rs 4,300 crore this year under the scheme. In the next four years 93 lakh women will be benefited under Cheyutha and Aasara schemes,” he explained. The CM said under the YSR Aasara, Rs 6,700 crore will be provided to nine lakh women Self Help Groups. Nearly Rs 11,000 crore will be spent for women empowerment in the State, benefiting 1 crore women.

“We have already signed MoUs with Amul, HUL, Proctor and Gamble and now we have signed MoUs with Reliance and Allana groups. We want to provide the beneficiaries business opportunities, so the money we are providing them would change their lives for the better. We seek cooperation from the companies in that direction,” he said.

Reliance Retail MD V Subramaniyam, who participated in the event through a video conference from Mumbai, said they were taking steps to help the small retailers.“We will market bananas and other such products from Andhra Pradesh. It will be mutually beneficial for the women beneficiaries and us,” he said.

The CM also explained about Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), linking them with village secretariats, providing kiosks to help farmers and placing their orders for fertilisers, pesticides and quality tests.

“E-cropping has been taken up and steps are being taken to provide remunerative prices to farmers for their produce. Further, warehouses in every village and cold storage in every mandal will be set up. Food processing units and parks will be set up in each Assembly constituency and all of it will create the base for the Janata Bazar system,” he said.

Agreeing with the Chief Minister, Reliance Retail managing director said with setting up of godowns and cold storages, farmers will get remunerative prices. Together with the government, an action plan will be chalked out, he added. Reliance Retail CEO Damodar Mall appreciated YSR Cheyutha and measures initiated by the government for creating stable livelihood.

He opined that post harvest measures will add value to the produce. The State is moving ahead in agriculture, horticulture and aqua sectors, he observed.Irfan Allana, promotor of Allana Group of Companies, who participated in the programme through a video conference from London, expressed happiness for making women partners in the development process.

“We will provide technical help and share our expertise and export the products through ports. It is necessary to bring innovative methods in packaging for value addition. We can share our expertise and complete the project with the cooperation of the AP government,” he said and opined that the Andhra Pradesh government providing financial aid to women on a large scale will yield good results.