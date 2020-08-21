STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records 9,544 fresh COVID-19 cases, 91 more succumb to virus

Three districts -- East Godavari with 1,312 caes, West Godavari with 1,131 cases and Chittoor with 1,103 cases -- reported more than 1000 cases in the last 24 hours

Published: 21st August 2020 08:46 PM

Vijayawada coronavirus

A health worker collects the swab sample for COVID testing at a classroom in Vijayawada's Gandhi Municipal High School. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 3,34,940 with 9,544 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday. The total number of recoveries increased to 2,44,045 with 8,827 more patients discharged from COVID-19 hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours. With another 91 casualties, the toll in the state increased to 3,092.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday evening, 55,010 samples including 18,911 rapid antigen samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 31,29,857.

Three districts -- East Godavari with 1,312 caes, West Godavari with 1,131 cases and Chittoor with 1,103 cases -- reported more than 1000 cases in the last 24 hours. The least number of cases in the last 24 hours was reported in Krishna district (265).

East Godavari district continues to lead the table in the overall cases with a staggering 46,668, followed by Kurnool with 37,300 cases, Anantapur (33,307), Guntur (29,166), Visakhapatnam (28,813),  West Godavari (28,156), Chittoor (27,676) and Nellore (20,433).

Eight of the 13 districts in the state have reported more than 20,000 cases each. Krishna district with 13,501 cases continues to be the district with least number of overall cases.

Among the 91 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Chittoor district accounted for 16, West Godavari reported 13, Nellore reported 12, East Godavari reported 11, Anantapur reported 8, Kadapa reported 7, Visakhapatnam reported 6, Srikakulam reported 5, Prakasam reported four, Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool reported three each, while no deaths were reported from Vizianagaram.

With Chittoor district's toll increasing to 304, the number of districts with more than 300 COVID-19 casualties increased to four. East Godavar, Guntur and Kurnool also have more than 300 deaths each.


