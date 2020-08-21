Apex Council meet on water sharing likely to be rescheduled after Union Minster tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second Apex Council meeting, which was scheduled for August 25 to discuss the water sharing issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is likely to be rescheduled as Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Union Minister is the chairperson of the Council, while the Chief Ministers of both the states, along with officials, constitute the members.

On August 18, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry sent a letter to Central Water Commission (CWC), Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) intimating that the meeting would be held on August 25.

It has also communicated the agenda for the meeting. Both the States have expressed consent for the date as well.

However, on Thursday, the Union minister tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus and said that he was hospitalised as per the advice of doctors.