STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Apex Council meet on water sharing likely to be rescheduled after Union Minster tests COVID-19 positive

On Thursday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus and said that he was hospitalised as per the advice of doctors.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second Apex Council meeting, which was scheduled for August 25 to discuss the water sharing issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is likely to be rescheduled as Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19

The Union Minister is the chairperson of the Council, while the Chief Ministers of both the states, along with officials, constitute the members.

On August 18, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry sent a letter to Central Water Commission (CWC), Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) intimating that the meeting would be held on August 25. 

It has also communicated the agenda for the meeting. Both the States have expressed consent for the date as well.

However, on Thursday, the Union minister tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus and said that he was hospitalised as per the advice of doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp