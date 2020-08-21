STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CID files FIR against TDP worker for 'fake' Facebook posts about GVL Narasimha Rao

Similar content was posted on the two Facebook pages, Jai Telugu Desam and TDP Youth, the complainant said.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials lodged an FIR following a complaint from one Kanaparthi Girija Srinivas from Vijayawada against a TDP member, Ramanaiah Peddineni, and two Facebook pages- Jai Telugu Desam and TDP Youth - for posting “fake, defamatory and incriminatory” posts on BJP MP and party’s national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

According to the complaint, Ramanaiah Peddineni of the TDP from Bhimavaram posted objectionable content on Facebook alleging that GVL Narasimha Rao was a close relative of Brother Anil Kumar, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Ramainaiah, as per the FIR, posted on Facebook that GVL was making late night visits to Tadepalli and asked if it was because of relationship with the family or for package. 

He also informed that the posts were made to tarnish the image of the BJP MP. Following the complaint, the CID police (Mangalagiri) registered an FIR under sections 153 (A), 505 (2), 295 (A) IPC r/w 120 (B) of the IPC.

