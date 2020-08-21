COVID-19: Self-declaration on 'Spandana' portal a must for international flyers now

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All flyers reaching Andhra Pradesh from abroad would have to submit self-declaration forms on Spandana at least 72 hours before their scheduled travel.

The state medical and health department has issued the revised guidelines for international passengers through Covid instant order 75.

Along with the self-declaration forms, they would be required to submit an undertaking on the portal, spandana.ap.gov.in, that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days (paid quarantine to be borne by self) if required.

Only for compelling reasons or cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents with children aged 10 years or below, home quarantine will be permitted.