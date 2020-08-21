Idol makers in distress as curbs due to pandemic on Ganesh Chaturthi hit demand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the state government denying permission for a wide-scale celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, it is the traditional idol makers who have been the most affected due to a massive decline in orders from festival committees.

K Pavan, who earns his living by crafting idols at his workshop in Nunna near Vijayawada, said he has made 150 Ganesh idols of varied sizes from 6 feet to 12 feet.

“Around 70 of them are 10-12 feet high and were prepared in March; the remaining were made a couple of weeks ago. So far, organisers have only inquired about the prices, but did not place any order due to uncertainty prevailing over permissions.”

The government issuing orders denying permission for a large-scale celebration in view of a pandemic has resulted in the organisers dropping the idea of buying the idols this time, causing much dismay to the traditional idol makers.

“I invested Rs 23 lakh on the idols this festive season by borrowing money from private lenders with high interest rates as banks won’t fund us. How can the state government ask the festival committees not to erect pandals three days before the festival?” Pavan questioned and pleaded for assistance from the government.

“We have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the last four decades. We install idols of 15-20 feet in our pandal at Pulabhavivari Street, One Town. But for the first time, a pandemic has disrupted our decades-long tradition. So we have decided to keep the celebrations limited to our home so as to avoid mass gatherings at pandals,” said K Murali Krishna, member of a festival committee.