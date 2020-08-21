STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New tourism policy should attract private investments in Andhra: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

However, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a few suggestions during Thursday's meeting, which will be incorporated in the policy.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the draft of the new tourism policy on Thursday. Earlier, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao had announced that the new policy will be launched by the Chief Minister on Thursday. 

However, Jagan made a few suggestions during Thursday’s meeting, which will be incorporated in the policy.

“The final policy will be ready in a day or two. After that, we will take approval of the Chief Minister and Cabinet, before unveiling it,” said Srinivas Rao.

The Chief Minister said that the new policy should include plans for world-class infrastructure development in Araku, establishing a hospitality management college in the state and partnerships with well-known companies in the hospitality sector. 

“The Chief Minister told us that the development of the sector should be in such a way that Andhra Pradesh becomes a key tourism player  and gains prominence in the global level. He also suggested developing  a few areas on the Rajasthan model. Nearly 12 to 14 areas have been selected for development,” said Rao.

The minister also informed that seven international-standard hotels will be developed in 12 regions. The new policy focuses on eco-tourism, temple tourism and water tourism.

“As many as 12 places have been identified to develop for tapping their tourism potential,” said Rao, adding that Bapu Museum will be reopened soon. Shilparamam will also be developed in the coming years.

Jagan said the policy should attract private investors and encourage project development under the public-private-partnership model. 

“The earlier policy had several restrictions for private investment, which will be changed in the new policy so that the state has enough money to invest in developing the sector,” said Rao. Jagan inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Tourism online Trade Registration portal during the review meeting.

Tourism unlock from September first week

The income from several tourist destinations, which were earning around Rs  12 crore per month, has fallen to Rs  1.5 crore per month. 

“We requested the CM to allow us to reopen the tourist spots as the sector has already experienced severs losses due to the pandemic. He has given us a go ahead. The destinations will reopen from first week of September,” said Srinivas Rao. The CM also agreed to provide help to the existing hotels, which have been facing losses due to COVID-19. 

“The CM  told us to consult the finance department. As per their suggestions, we will take some funds from the Centre and the rest from the state government. We have also requested the CM to reduce property tax for the struggling hotels.”

