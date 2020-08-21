STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs one lakh for information on accused in Swarna Palace fire: Vijayawada police

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Bathini Srinivasulu said the management of Ramesh Hospitals, which was running the CCC, is not cooperating with the probe.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Swarna Palace fire

Police tape mark off Hotel Swarna Palace, where 10 patients were killed in a fire accident in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada City Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who provides information on the whereabouts of the absconding key persons wanted in connection with the fire at the Swarna Palace Covid Care Centre (CCC) here that killed 10 patients and left 18 others injured.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Bathini Srinivasulu said the management of Ramesh Hospitals, which was running the CCC, is not cooperating with the probe.

“Though they are in a profession that requires responsibility, it is unfortunate that they are behaving irresponsibly,” he stated, adding that the responsibility to render justice to the victims now lies with the police.

Pointing out that the accused and the suspects are not cooperating, Srinivasulu said special teams were formed to nab those who are absconding, and have gone to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai to find them. “We are searching for people who hold top positions in Ramesh Hospitals,” he said.

“They are not even in a position to say what kind of MoU was signed between the hospital and hotel. The hotel does not have an NOC from the fire services department and the CCC was being operated even before permission was obtained,” he added, and said the hospital management didn’t follow GO 77, which was about Covid-19 management.

The PC further said that of the 31 patients lodged at the hotel when the mishap took place, 26 tested negative for Covid-19, and of the 10 who lost their lives, six later tested negative. He called upon the hospital management to surrender to the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swarna Palace Covid Care Centre Vijayawada Police
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp