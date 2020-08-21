STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under 'YSR Cheyutha' women can now avail Rs 75,000 bank loan at one go

Under YSR Cheutha, women aged between 45 and 60 from SC, ST, BC, and minorities will get financial assistance of Rs  18,500 per annum each over a period of four years.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Instead of taking Rs 18,500 per annum under YSR Cheyutha, the women beneficiaries, who want to set up their own enterprises, have an option to avail Rs 75,000 at one go as an interest-free bank loan, with a government guarantee.

Under YSR Cheutha, women aged between 45 and 60 from SC, ST, BC, and minorities will get financial assistance of Rs  18,500 per annum each over a period of four years. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last week.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Seediri Appalraju said the amount can be availed as an interest-free bank loan for which the State government will stand as guarantor and the loan will be repaid in installments by the government.

He said Jagan is striving for women empowerment ever since he assumed charge as the Chief Minister. 

“Through YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara, a total of Rs  44,000 crore, including Rs  17,000 crore under the YSR Cheyutha, has been earmarked.  The minister said an action plan for helping the beneficiaries set up units under YSR Cheyutha was discussed by the Council of Ministers a couple of days ago. The Animal Husbandry department has also prepared an action plan, he pointed out.

“We have decided to encourage setting up of dairy units on a large-scale under the two schemes, which will help revive the cooperative dairy sector. Till now, 80 per cent of units are operating in the unorganised sector and by adopting the Gujarat model, we want to have several units in the organised sector. The government has already tied up with Amul for marketing the milk procured from cooperative dairy units. This will go a long way in improving the remunerative price for milk,” he said.

He clarified that women beneficiaries are free to set up units as per their liking. They can either set up units individually or in groups. 

According to him, 1,51,091 applications were received for cattle rearing, 1,57,000 for buffalo farming, 1,04,300 for sheep farming, 62,900 for goat rearing and 6,15,963 for Kirana shops so far.

