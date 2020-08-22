Andhra Governor, CM greet people on eve of Vinayaka Chathurthi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan greeted people of the State on the eve of Vinayaka Chathurthi and appealed to them to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines during the festivities for their own safety. “I pray to Lord Vigneswara to shower His blessings on all of us to lead a life of peace and harmony and to give us the strength to overcome the pandemic situation created by COVID-19,” he said in the message.

On the occasion, he urged people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and health protocols issued by the authorities and celebrate the festival at home. The war against Covid-19 pandemic can be won by cooperating with the authorities in containing the spread of coronavirus, the Governor said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted people of the State on the eve of Vinayaka Chathurthi and prayed for all the obstacles removed from their path and they be blessed with health and happiness. The CM also wished for the removal of all the obstacles in the path of the State’s development and implementation of welfare programmes.