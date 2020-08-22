STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to get 149 more COVID-19 hospitals; facilities to be rated

The state government has decided to increase the number of Covid hospitals from 138 to 287 to deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Published: 22nd August 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus covid blood sample

A health worker arranges VTM after taking samples at a testing center in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has decided to increase the number of Covid hospitals from 138 to 287 to deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases. A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. Taking stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state, he directed officials to appoint doctors and specialists for the additional 149 Covid hospitals at the earliest, increase the pay of temporary sanitation staff recruited for Covid hospitals and other coronavirus-related programmes, and resolve lapses at hospitals, if any.

Health department officials were asked to rate hospitals based on infrastructure, services provided and overall performance. The Chief Minister said the 287 hospitals must have all required facilities and medical staff. The standards maintained should be regularly monitored, he added. Jagan also stressed that Covid-19 call centres and help desks at hospitals should function efficiently. “Apart from detailed information about treatment and other facilities, Aarogyamitra Help Desks should provide information about the Arogya Aasara scheme and ensure it is implemented effectively.

Help desks should ensure patients get financial aid from the time they get discharged till the rest period advised by doctors ends,” he said. Hygiene must be maintained at hospitals and nutritious food should be provided to patients, he added.Besides this, he said people in home quarantine, and those covered under Aarogyasri should be taken care of well. “They should be given medicines and treatment in time, and the system to clarify doubts of patients and their relatives should function effectively. Services in hospitals should be streamlined in the way we ourselves expect when we go to a hospital for treatment,” he told the officials.

The referral protocol should be followed and implemented at the village and ward clinic level. A call centre to register complaints about Aarogyasri services should be launched and the toll-free number displayed prominently at all hospitals, he added.

CM moots action against unnecessary referrals

Jagan also asked officials to take stern action against those who make unnecessary referrals without first treating patients. Officials should make arrangements to hand over the cash incentive for women when discharging them after delivery, he said. The officials told the Chief Minister that plasma therapy is being provided at Covid hospitals and there have been no negative results so far. They explained that if any service is not available at a hospital, patients are referred to other hospitals. Patients don’t have to go through the admission process again when they are referred to another hospital, they added.

The officials said the Covid- 19 mortality rate in the state is 0.9 per cent, as against 1.9 per cent at the national level, and the recovery rate has risen to 72.29 per cent. As many as 57,58 tests are being conducted per million people in the state, and in Srikakulam district, the figure is as high as 87,754 tests per million. A special survey has been conducted in Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore districts to assess the spread of the coronavirus and the containment measures in place. Of the Covid-19 casualties in the state, 71.66 per cent were male and 28.34 per cent female. Late admission to hospitals was one of the main causes of deaths. Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp