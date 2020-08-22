BJP to even complain to your boss over anti-party posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP Andhra Pradesh unit has started a “mechanism” to monitor “fake, objectionable and image-tarnishing” news being shared against the party, its members, and the Central government. Besides initiating criminal action against those involved in such activities, the party and its members said they would write to the employers of those who post/share such news, and seek disciplinary action against them.

In a “public warning” on Friday, the state unit said it learnt that a few people with political motivations were propagating fake news, posting objectionable content against the Central government, the party and its leaders on social media.“The BJP cautions those who post and telecast fake news, videos, image-tarnishing contents against the Central government and the BJP state and Central leaders through this warning. The action won’t just be limited to criminal proceedings.

If those involved in such news peddling are job-holders, the party and its leaders will write to the employers seeking disciplinary action. If they are abroad, the Indian Embassy of the respective country will be intimated,” the warning said. To identify such social media accounts, YouTube channels, and WhatsApp groups, the BJP has started a monitoring mechanism. “We appeal to the public and to BJP workers to share information to the social media cell on such social media activities and accounts to initiate action,” the warning said.