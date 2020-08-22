STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBCID raids on ex-APCO chief Gujjula Srinivasulu

CBCID officials conducted raids on the house and office of former APCO chairman Gujjula Srinivasulu at Khajipet on Friday.

Published: 22nd August 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Officials with the cash and gold ornaments seized during the raid I Express

By Express News Service

 KADAPA : CBCID officials conducted raids on the house and office of former APCO chairman Gujjula Srinivasulu at Khajipet on Friday. They also conducted simultaneous raids at the houses of his followers. 
As part of their investigation into the alleged irregularities in APCO during the previous TDP regime, CBCID teams from Tirupati and Kurnool conducted the raids.  

It was alleged that Srinivasulu misappropriated government funds and subsidies to weavers in the name of fake weavers’ cooperative societies. It was further alleged that he committed several irregularities in the supply of cloth for uniforms of schoolchildren, police and sanitary staff. Instead of handloom cloth, polyester cloth produced by power looms in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Naidu was supplied.

A complaint in this regard was lodged against him in Mangalagiri police station. Another team of officials also raided the house of a person doing transactions in the name of Srinu Society. Raids were also conducted on the houses of accountants of APCO societies in Proddatur. It is learnt that  `1 crore cash, 3 kg of gold and 2 kg of silver and some incriminating documents were seized during the raids. However, no official has confirmed the seizure of gold, silver and cash during the raids. Srinivasulu was not present when raids were conducted. He was in Chennai for the medical treatment of his father. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujjula Srinivasulu APCO CBCID
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp