CBCID raids on ex-APCO chief Gujjula Srinivasulu

By Express News Service

KADAPA : CBCID officials conducted raids on the house and office of former APCO chairman Gujjula Srinivasulu at Khajipet on Friday. They also conducted simultaneous raids at the houses of his followers.

As part of their investigation into the alleged irregularities in APCO during the previous TDP regime, CBCID teams from Tirupati and Kurnool conducted the raids.

It was alleged that Srinivasulu misappropriated government funds and subsidies to weavers in the name of fake weavers’ cooperative societies. It was further alleged that he committed several irregularities in the supply of cloth for uniforms of schoolchildren, police and sanitary staff. Instead of handloom cloth, polyester cloth produced by power looms in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Naidu was supplied.

A complaint in this regard was lodged against him in Mangalagiri police station. Another team of officials also raided the house of a person doing transactions in the name of Srinu Society. Raids were also conducted on the houses of accountants of APCO societies in Proddatur. It is learnt that `1 crore cash, 3 kg of gold and 2 kg of silver and some incriminating documents were seized during the raids. However, no official has confirmed the seizure of gold, silver and cash during the raids. Srinivasulu was not present when raids were conducted. He was in Chennai for the medical treatment of his father.