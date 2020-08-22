Chandrababu Naidu seeks support to Amaravati stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of playing a risky, 3-cards poker gamble with the people of Andhra Pradesh by trying to split the State capital into three pieces, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has termed it “gross betrayal” on part of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to destroy Amaravati.

In a statement, the TDP chief reiterated his party’s support to the protests called by the Amaravati JAC against the three-capital plan. The JAC protests will reach the 250th day on Sunday. All the people in 13 districts should come forward to make the protests a success, he said.