CM Jagan cancels Kurnool visit after Srisailam fire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the fire mishap at the power house on the Srisailam Left Bank, located in Telangana on Thursday night, in which nine persons lost their lives. He said the accident shook him and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. The CM, who was scheduled to visit Srisailam and conduct an aerial survey of the project, which is receiving copious inflows, cancelled his tour in view of the fire mishap. According to CMO officials, on learning about the accident, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to extend all help in rescue and relief operations at the left bank power house. He felt that it was inappropriate to conduct reviews and other programmes under such circumstances.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to conduct a review of the progress of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator extension works, proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and other irrigation works apart from an aerial survey of the project. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow over the fire mishap at Srisailam Left Bank Power House and loss of life. He said he prayed for the early recovery of the employees who were rescued and are being treated in a hospital. The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock over the fire accident at the left bank power house and condoled the deaths. Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said he had directed the officials of Srisailam Right Bank Power House and AP State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) to extend all help to Telangana Left Bank Hydel Station. According to him, Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre called CE of APSLDC late Thursday night and informed that a major incident, probably a fire accident, might have taken place at Srisailam Left Bank Power House. The CE of APSLDC immediately contacted shift in-charge and CE of Srisailam Right Bank and asked them to extend all help. Srisailam Right Bank chief engineer arranged ambulances along with doctor and supporting staff and alerted nearby hospitals as well. AP officials also arranged search lights, blowers and cables for left bank power house.

Buggana reviews flood situation at Srisailam, says govt keen on completing pending projects Kurnool: District Collector G Veerapandian directed Srisailam dam SE K Srinivasulu to complete all pending works in the next few days as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might visit the project next week. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram inspected the flood situation at Srisailam reservoir on Friday. Speaking to the media, Buggana said that the government is committed to complete pending irrigation projects in the State. He said thanks to incessant rains and availability of water, farmers are able to carry out agriculture operations. Nandyal and Kurnool MPs Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Dr Sanjeev Kumar and MLAs Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and MA Hafeez Khan were also present.